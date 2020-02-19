Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (1998) - Anime Quick Review

I didn't realize at the time that a new season of this was coming out in 2020. This only refers to the 1998 version.



Transcript:

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen

The 'Tower of Fang' is a magic school.

Orphen is the eponymous stabby sorceror and outcast from the Tower.

Majic is his apprentice that is literally named 'Majic'.

Cleao is a spoiled rich girl with a magic dog.

Volkan and Dortin are dwarven comedic nuisances.



Spanning 47 episodes, the show covers two major story arcs.

The first is about dealing with the terrifying dragon the 'Bloody August'.

The second is about babysitting the terrifying clutz Licoris.



A great example of 90's shounen magical adventure but doesn't expand the genre.

The charactes are well personified,

the story throws enough curves to be interesting,

a good mix of main and side stories,

with nuanced, understandable major villains.



Orphen's a bit of a jerk, though.



Sorcerous Stabber Orphen



No, it does not get confusing that Majic is named Majic in an anime about magic.



'Till next time, later.