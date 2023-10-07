Melbourne Freedom Rally 7 October 2023 - Victoria Market

Part 2 of three videos of this Saturday, covering the speeches at Queen Victoria Market. We had our usual committed speakers plus two new ones who enriched our message there with their own perspective. It was important to hear what they had to say. There were hecklers who tried to disrupt our effort and you'll see some of that in this video.
