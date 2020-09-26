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Let us Worship - Live from Sacramento - Full Concert Film
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SALVATION BY RELIANCE ALONE
Social Issues → Religion
Author Randy Rector
Published September 7, 2020
Word count 4,538
SALVATION BY RELIANCE ALONE
An Informal Book Review Helping to Clarify the Essence of the Gospel
by Randy Rector
Copyright 2018 by Randle Ray Rector of the United States of America. Omissions, additions, or changes to the text are prohibited, but the copyright holder grants to everyone in the world the freedom and encouragement to translate, copy and distribute this review as much as he or she may wish.
A very strange informal book review is this that you are about to read. Strange because it is customary to give the title and the author as well as the publication information at the beginning of the review, and I don’t intend to do this. Those who have read the book will probably recognize it; those who have not will get its most crucial elements here. I admit that this is a very unscholarly approach, but I have a reason. The subject is the Good News of our Lord and Rescuer, Yeshua of Natzeret, the Messiah, and I am concerned for those who are unfamiliar with the issues involved. I don’t want them to look for the book and then become more confused than most people already are. Throughout the review I have provided references to the Bible. They are not exhaustive, but should be sufficient for you to check to see if I have spoken the truth.
Get the full story.............
https://answersingenesis.org/tower-of-babel/where-in-the-world-is-the-tower-of-babel/
https://amzn.to/307elAs
SALVATION BY RELIANCE ALONE
Social Issues → Religion
Author Randy Rector
Published September 7, 2020
Word count 4,538
SALVATION BY RELIANCE ALONE
An Informal Book Review Helping to Clarify the Essence of the Gospel
by Randy Rector
Copyright 2018 by Randle Ray Rector of the United States of America. Omissions, additions, or changes to the text are prohibited, but the copyright holder grants to everyone in the world the freedom and encouragement to translate, copy and distribute this review as much as he or she may wish.
A very strange informal book review is this that you are about to read. Strange because it is customary to give the title and the author as well as the publication information at the beginning of the review, and I don’t intend to do this. Those who have read the book will probably recognize it; those who have not will get its most crucial elements here. I admit that this is a very unscholarly approach, but I have a reason. The subject is the Good News of our Lord and Rescuer, Yeshua of Natzeret, the Messiah, and I am concerned for those who are unfamiliar with the issues involved. I don’t want them to look for the book and then become more confused than most people already are. Throughout the review I have provided references to the Bible. They are not exhaustive, but should be sufficient for you to check to see if I have spoken the truth.
Get the full story.............
https://answersingenesis.org/tower-of-babel/where-in-the-world-is-the-tower-of-babel/
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