There is no Silver Bullet
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 15 days ago |

There is no silver bullet that will magically end the empire and give us a real “land of the free.” Instead, it will take fortitude and perseverance in support of liberty, and a dedication by the people to “eternally press forward for what is yet to get.”

Path to Liberty: Feb 1, 2023

freedomlibertyconstitutionhistorylibertarianfoundersresist10th amendmentamerican revolutionnullify

