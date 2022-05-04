A Volunteer From the U.S. Asks What the NFSC Is and Expresses His Love for Tibet

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/03/2022 A volunteer from the U.S. comes and asks what the NFSC is and gives us an interview before he leaves after completing his relief work at the Ukrainian border. He expresses his love for Tibet and praises our campaign to exterminate the Chinese Communist Party.