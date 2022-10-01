Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine & MMS:http://www.sacredpurity.com





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html





The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol -https://bit.ly/3RlSePp

MMS Protocol 1000 - (Miracle Mineral Solution) -https://bit.ly/3TKIe3R





Which Should You Take For Detoxing Turpentine or MMS?





A lot of people who become aware of what I teach for detoxification which is mainly Turpentine and MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution), tend to wonder which one they need to be taking to detox their body?





So in this video I clearly explain how you can determine which one you need to be using to detox and heal your body, I also talk about if you can use them both on the same day or alternate days between them, etc.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno