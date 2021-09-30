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God's Words / False Teachers
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42 views • September 30, 2021
There is a mass of dis-information in the world and the church isn't exempt from this demonic attack. As a matter of fact it has been running rampant in the church from the beginning and we will be going over some characteristics of false teachers.
BBC Africa on Fake Pastors and Fake Prophets:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHnKowVRFyU
Bryson Gray False Teachers (Music Video):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TsNbdkpmuw
BBC Africa on Fake Pastors and Fake Prophets:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHnKowVRFyU
Bryson Gray False Teachers (Music Video):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TsNbdkpmuw
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