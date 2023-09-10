Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
wow whoa what are these moving in the night sky over Christchurch New Zealand sep2023
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
50 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
180 views
Published Yesterday

wow whoa what are these moving in the night sky over Christchurch New Zealand sep2023

#ufo #ufos #uap #newzealand
see the full live analysis show
chat w/Paul 154

Keywords
ufoufosskywatchjetplanenewzealanduapskywatchinguaps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket