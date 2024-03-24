I was over 700lbs before carnivore diet, this is Todd's story Part 1

Todd didn't know exactly how heavy he was before carnivore diet, the scale did not go that high, and his legs were too wide to fit on them. At age 9, he was 400lbs, at age 14 he was 600lbs. He has come back from adversity, severe depression, and more. He couldn't breathe, he couldn't move, and when he slept, he stopped breathing all together. He has a great attitude now, the depression has lifted, and he is healing on the carnivore diet. The carnivore cure @TheCarnivoreCure #carnivorediet #carnivore

