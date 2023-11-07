Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: Intrinsic vs. Extrinsic Value
Son of the Republic
Published 20 hours ago

Got bullion?


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (7 November 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3u7hjq-australiaone-party-green-room-7-november-2023-800pm-aedt.html

Keywords
fiat currencyeconomygoldinterest ratesilverusuryinflationbanksterreal moneycentral bankdebt slaveg edward griffinsound moneyfractional reservedebasementpurchasing powerdevaluationaustralia onericcardo bosilegal tenderprecious metalwage slavedebt enslavementhard assetreal asset

