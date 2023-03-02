What Side Are You On? Satanic War or Godly Peace

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Gerald Celente Streamed live on Feb 28, 2023



The Ukraine War continues to rage, with no end in sight. As we have long noted, by the facts, Wall Street and Main Street are worlds apart and have no interrelationship. On the market front, again, as we have continually detailed, the one percent own some 54 percent of all the equities and when you add up the top 10 percent in total, they own 90 percent of the stocks. It is clear proof of who runs and who ruined what was once called "The Land of Opportunity."