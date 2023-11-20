Michael Yon used to like Netanyahu - .- now Michael thinks he is corrrupt World Economic Forum Goon Zionist Killer of women and children - Part C

So much truth in this video. Bibi is controlled by the Cabal. He is following a script to wipe out the Palestinians in Gaza and steal their land and the oil and gas off the Gaza Coast.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.