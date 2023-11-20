Create New Account
Michael Yon used to like Netanyahu - .- now Michael thinks he is corrrupt World Economic Forum Goon Zionist Killer of women and children - Part C
Published Yesterday

So much truth in this video.  Bibi is controlled by the Cabal. He is following a script to wipe out the Palestinians in Gaza and steal their land and the oil and gas off the Gaza Coast.  

warmichaelyon

