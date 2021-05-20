Why Is the CCP Afraid of Cryptocurrencies?

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In the May 7, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo explained why the CCP was so afraid of cryptocurrencies. It is because cryptocurrencies can make one’s wealth safe, so the CCP won’t be able to rob people’s assets easily – this is a big threat to the CCP.