WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE EARTHQUAKE IN JAPAN?

Since around 1990 I have been aware of a project by the United States government known as “HAARP.” It was first presented as a benign project for weather modification, where rain could be induced in time of drought, but it can also be turned into a weapon of mass destruction.

I do not want to believe that such a sinister weapon system would be used by the American government to subdue nations and force them into compliance with policies dictated by the World Government but I have been documenting medical atrocities committed by the United States and also chronicling the Rothschild banking dynasty. It is one thing to know a bunch of facts and another thing entirely, to connect all of them into a pattern and realize that seemingly independent events did not happen by chance but were designed and executed by a group of people who had the power to do it.

The earthquake in China on May 12, 2010, devastated the surrounding property and killed more than 90,000 people. The Chinese government blamed the American HAARP program for the earthquake but so far has not taken any retaliatory steps against the U.S. There have been discussions between Russia and China about what to do against such a weapon for which they have no defense. According to information available on the Internet, there are four HAARP installations in the world: “In America, there are two related ionospheric heating facilities: the HIPAS, near Fairbanks, Alaska, and (currently offline for reconstruction) one at the Arecibo Observatory Link text in Puerto Rico.

The European Incoherent Scatter Scientific Association (EISCAT) operates an ionospheric heating facility, capable of transmitting over 1 GW effective radiated power (ERP), near Tromsø, Norway.[13] Russia has the Sura Ionospheric Heating Facility, in Vasilsursk near Nizhniy Novgorod, capable of transmitting 190 MW ERP.” From the Wilderness Publication we find the following description of HAARP: “HAARP is part of the weapons arsenal of the New World Order under the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI).

From military command points in the US, entire national economies could potentially be destabilized through climatic manipulations. More importantly, the latter can be implemented without the knowledge of the enemy, at minimal cost and without engaging military personnel and equipment as in a conventional war. The use of HAARP-if it were to be applied-could have potentially devastating impacts on the World’s climate. Responding to US economic and strategic interests, it could be used to selectively modify climate in different parts of the World resulting in the destabilization of agricultural and ecological systems.

It is also worth noting that the US Department of Defense has allocated substantial resources to the development of intelligence and monitoring systems on weather changes. NASA and the Department of Defense’s National Imagery and Mapping Agency (NIMA) are working on “imagery for studies of flooding, erosion, land-slide hazards, earthquakes, ecological zones, weather forecasts, and climate change” with data relayed from satellites.”

Is it possible that the earthquake in Haiti on January 12, 2010, the earthquakes in Chile February 27 and March 2, 2010, the March 4, 2010, earthquake in Taiwan and the February 22, 2011 earthquake in New Zealand were also caused by HAARP? According to many reports circulating on the Internet, the U.S. government sent out a one billion volt shockwave into the earth's atmosphere that bounced back and penetrated the crust of the earth outside Japan which triggered the massive earthquake on March 11, 2011.

There have been discussions between Russia and China about what to do against such a weapon for which China has no defense. It is interesting to note that no HAARP earthquakes have occurred in Russia or the United States. Is it possible that there has been a similar agreement between Russia and the U.S. as existed in the nuclear treaty from the 1960's about Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD)?

Read the rest: https://eaec.org/desk/03-13-2011.htm

From the Desk of John S. Torell

3-13-2011

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