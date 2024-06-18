VETERANS TODAY: 18JUN24, President Putin says Increasing Russian Birth Rate is a National Priority

See the full article:

https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/06/president-putin-says-increasing-russian-birth-rate-is-a-national-priority/

by Jonas E. Alexis, Senior Editor



“In this large-scale creative work, it is necessary to fully use the powerful unifying potential of all levels of government, civil society institutions, and the media,” Putin said in his welcoming address to the participants of the annual conference titled “Russia is a big family of big families. Large families as the new norm.” The text of his message was published on the official Kremlin website.



The head of state emphasized that from time immemorial, it is in the family circle that the formation of a person’s personality and worldview occurs.



“Therefore, it is important to educate the younger generation in the spirit of the values ​​of a large, large, friendly family, caring for neighbors, children and parents,” Putin said.



As the Parlament Gazette previously wrote, the topic of demography and family support will become the main topic at the Council of Legislators held in St. Petersburg.



As the speaker of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, said, based on the results of the council, after a dialogue with representatives of the regions, proposals to improve the demographic situation in the country will be sent to the Government of the Russian Federation.