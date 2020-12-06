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Τι κρύβεται πίσω από την Wikipedia;
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51 views • December 06, 2020
Το σκοτεινό πρόσωπο της Wikipedia
Πηγή άρθρου: https://tinyurl.com/aperopia-wikipedia
Credits
1) Power Music Factory (PMF)
https://tinyurl.com/PMF-Dark-Mysterious-Music
2) Power Music Factory (PMF)
https://tinyurl.com/NCScaryMusic
3) Power Music Factory (PMF)
https://tinyurl.com/PMFsbm
4) Secession Studios
https://tinyurl.com/SecessionStudiosLunarSoul
5) Savfk - A Thousand Hollow Words
https://tinyurl.com/Savfk-athw
6) Cephei - Epic music empire
https://tinyurl.com/Cephei-Nuclear-Age
************************
Πηγές άρθρου
1) Αποποίηση ευθύνης της Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/AEWiki
2) Κληροδότημα Βικιμίντια (Wikimedia Endowment)
https://tinyurl.com/Wiki-Endow
3) Wikiskan
https://tinyurl.com/wikiskan
4) Επιχορηγήσεις έργων - 2.000 μέχρι 120.000 δολάρια
https://tinyurl.com/2xil-120xil-dollars
5) Οργανισμός Ανοιχτών Τεχνολογιών – ΕΕΛΛΑΚ
https://tinyurl.com/EELLAK
6) Πολιτιστικός μαρξισμός
https://tinyurl.com/Polit-marx
7) Πρότυπα της Σχολής της Φρανφούρτης
https://tinyurl.com/protypa-Frank
8) Βέτο Κίνας κατά της Βικιπαίδια - Wipo
https://tinyurl.com/china-blocks-Wiki
9) Θυμός της Wikipedia λόγο βέτο
https://tinyurl.com/Wiki-meta-to-veto
10) ΝΑΤΟ - Αποτελέσματα του google search
https://tinyurl.com/google-NATO-search-results
11) Νατοϊκοί βομβαρδισμοί κατά Γιουγκοσλαβίας
https://tinyurl.com/NATO-VS-Yugoslavia
12) Building Moderate Muslim Networks
https://tinyurl.com/Rand-BMMN
13) Λήμμα «Έγχρωμη επανάσταση» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-epanastasi
14) Λήμμα «Αντιφασιστική δράση» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-antifa
15) Λήμμα «Μεταναστευτικό ζήτημα» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-metanasteftiko
16) Λήμμα «Κλιματική αλλαγή» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-klima
17) Άρθρο 5 Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής
https://tinyurl.com/arthro5-ee
18) Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή - policy-context
https://tinyurl.com/ee-policy-context
19) Αγωγή κατά της NSA
https://tinyurl.com/agwgi-kata-NSA
20) WikiScanner
https://tinyurl.com/WikiScanner
21) Ελληνικό λήμμα «WikiScanner» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-ell-WikiScanner
22) Τι είναι «βαδαλισμός» κατά την Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-vandalismos
22) Metadepia - Αρχική σελίδα
https://tinyurl.com/Metapedia-homepage
1) Quartz
Reddit is going nuts over Wikipedia’s spending, but it’s doing far better than its competitors
https://qz.com/978416/reddit-is-going-nuts-over-a-post-named-wikipedia-has-cancer/
2) ΑBCnet
Program shows CIA behind Wikipedia entries
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2007-08-16/program-shows-cia-behind-wikipedia-entries/642224
3) Centre for Research on Globalization
America’s Non-Linear Warfare Agenda and “The Right to Resist”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/americas-non-linear-warfare-agenda-and-the-right-to-resist/5382799
4) HBR
Why do so few women edit wikipedia?
https://hbr.org/2016/06/why-do-so-few-women-edit-wikipedia
5) Diablog.eu – Eλληνογερμανικές συναντήσεις
Διαιρεμένες Μνήμες, 1940-1950
https://diablog.eu/el/allgemein-el/diairemenes-mnimes-ekthesi-thessaloniki/
6) Harvard University
Whats wrong with wikipedia
https://usingsources.fas.harvard.edu/whats-wrong-wikipedia
7) Fossbytes
Existence of ECHELON Confirmed, Top-Secret NSA Program for Spying on You
https://fossbytes.com/echelon-project-nsa-confirmed-secret-nsa-spying/
8) Διάλογος Κύπρου
Μικρός... αδελφός
https://dialogos.com.cy/haravgi/mikros-adelfos/
9) Ars Technica
New Snowden docs: GCHQ’s ties to telco gave spies global surveillance reach
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2014/11/new-snowden-docs-gchqs-ties-to-telco-gave-spies-global-surveillance-reach/
10) Sigmalive
Βρετανικές Βάσεις: Tα ιονοσφαιρικά ραντάρ, το ECHELON και η NSA
https://www.sigmalive.com/news/politics/569388/vretanikes-vaseista-ionosfairika-rantar-to-echelon-kai-i-nsa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
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For twitter: http://twittervideodownloader.com/
For bitchute: https://www.tubeoffline.com/download-BitChute-videos.php
Generally: https://9xbuddy.org/
Πηγή άρθρου: https://tinyurl.com/aperopia-wikipedia
Credits
1) Power Music Factory (PMF)
https://tinyurl.com/PMF-Dark-Mysterious-Music
2) Power Music Factory (PMF)
https://tinyurl.com/NCScaryMusic
3) Power Music Factory (PMF)
https://tinyurl.com/PMFsbm
4) Secession Studios
https://tinyurl.com/SecessionStudiosLunarSoul
5) Savfk - A Thousand Hollow Words
https://tinyurl.com/Savfk-athw
6) Cephei - Epic music empire
https://tinyurl.com/Cephei-Nuclear-Age
************************
Πηγές άρθρου
1) Αποποίηση ευθύνης της Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/AEWiki
2) Κληροδότημα Βικιμίντια (Wikimedia Endowment)
https://tinyurl.com/Wiki-Endow
3) Wikiskan
https://tinyurl.com/wikiskan
4) Επιχορηγήσεις έργων - 2.000 μέχρι 120.000 δολάρια
https://tinyurl.com/2xil-120xil-dollars
5) Οργανισμός Ανοιχτών Τεχνολογιών – ΕΕΛΛΑΚ
https://tinyurl.com/EELLAK
6) Πολιτιστικός μαρξισμός
https://tinyurl.com/Polit-marx
7) Πρότυπα της Σχολής της Φρανφούρτης
https://tinyurl.com/protypa-Frank
8) Βέτο Κίνας κατά της Βικιπαίδια - Wipo
https://tinyurl.com/china-blocks-Wiki
9) Θυμός της Wikipedia λόγο βέτο
https://tinyurl.com/Wiki-meta-to-veto
10) ΝΑΤΟ - Αποτελέσματα του google search
https://tinyurl.com/google-NATO-search-results
11) Νατοϊκοί βομβαρδισμοί κατά Γιουγκοσλαβίας
https://tinyurl.com/NATO-VS-Yugoslavia
12) Building Moderate Muslim Networks
https://tinyurl.com/Rand-BMMN
13) Λήμμα «Έγχρωμη επανάσταση» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-epanastasi
14) Λήμμα «Αντιφασιστική δράση» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-antifa
15) Λήμμα «Μεταναστευτικό ζήτημα» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-metanasteftiko
16) Λήμμα «Κλιματική αλλαγή» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-klima
17) Άρθρο 5 Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής
https://tinyurl.com/arthro5-ee
18) Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή - policy-context
https://tinyurl.com/ee-policy-context
19) Αγωγή κατά της NSA
https://tinyurl.com/agwgi-kata-NSA
20) WikiScanner
https://tinyurl.com/WikiScanner
21) Ελληνικό λήμμα «WikiScanner» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-ell-WikiScanner
22) Τι είναι «βαδαλισμός» κατά την Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-vandalismos
22) Metadepia - Αρχική σελίδα
https://tinyurl.com/Metapedia-homepage
1) Quartz
Reddit is going nuts over Wikipedia’s spending, but it’s doing far better than its competitors
https://qz.com/978416/reddit-is-going-nuts-over-a-post-named-wikipedia-has-cancer/
2) ΑBCnet
Program shows CIA behind Wikipedia entries
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2007-08-16/program-shows-cia-behind-wikipedia-entries/642224
3) Centre for Research on Globalization
America’s Non-Linear Warfare Agenda and “The Right to Resist”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/americas-non-linear-warfare-agenda-and-the-right-to-resist/5382799
4) HBR
Why do so few women edit wikipedia?
https://hbr.org/2016/06/why-do-so-few-women-edit-wikipedia
5) Diablog.eu – Eλληνογερμανικές συναντήσεις
Διαιρεμένες Μνήμες, 1940-1950
https://diablog.eu/el/allgemein-el/diairemenes-mnimes-ekthesi-thessaloniki/
6) Harvard University
Whats wrong with wikipedia
https://usingsources.fas.harvard.edu/whats-wrong-wikipedia
7) Fossbytes
Existence of ECHELON Confirmed, Top-Secret NSA Program for Spying on You
https://fossbytes.com/echelon-project-nsa-confirmed-secret-nsa-spying/
8) Διάλογος Κύπρου
Μικρός... αδελφός
https://dialogos.com.cy/haravgi/mikros-adelfos/
9) Ars Technica
New Snowden docs: GCHQ’s ties to telco gave spies global surveillance reach
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2014/11/new-snowden-docs-gchqs-ties-to-telco-gave-spies-global-surveillance-reach/
10) Sigmalive
Βρετανικές Βάσεις: Tα ιονοσφαιρικά ραντάρ, το ECHELON και η NSA
https://www.sigmalive.com/news/politics/569388/vretanikes-vaseista-ionosfairika-rantar-to-echelon-kai-i-nsa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
How to download brighteon, bitchute, twitter, facebook videos. Use:
For twitter: http://twittervideodownloader.com/
For bitchute: https://www.tubeoffline.com/download-BitChute-videos.php
Generally: https://9xbuddy.org/
Keywords
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