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Τι κρύβεται πίσω από την Wikipedia;
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51 views • December 06, 2020
Το σκοτεινό πρόσωπο της Wikipedia
Πηγή άρθρου: https://tinyurl.com/aperopia-wikipedia

Credits

1) Power Music Factory (PMF)
https://tinyurl.com/PMF-Dark-Mysterious-Music

2) Power Music Factory (PMF)
https://tinyurl.com/NCScaryMusic

3) Power Music Factory (PMF)
https://tinyurl.com/PMFsbm

4) Secession Studios
https://tinyurl.com/SecessionStudiosLunarSoul

5) Savfk - A Thousand Hollow Words
https://tinyurl.com/Savfk-athw

6) Cephei - Epic music empire
https://tinyurl.com/Cephei-Nuclear-Age

************************

Πηγές άρθρου
1) Αποποίηση ευθύνης της Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/AEWiki

2) Κληροδότημα Βικιμίντια (Wikimedia Endowment)
https://tinyurl.com/Wiki-Endow

3) Wikiskan
https://tinyurl.com/wikiskan

4) Επιχορηγήσεις έργων - 2.000 μέχρι 120.000 δολάρια
https://tinyurl.com/2xil-120xil-dollars

5) Οργανισμός Ανοιχτών Τεχνολογιών – ΕΕΛΛΑΚ
https://tinyurl.com/EELLAK

6) Πολιτιστικός μαρξισμός
https://tinyurl.com/Polit-marx

7) Πρότυπα της Σχολής της Φρανφούρτης
https://tinyurl.com/protypa-Frank

8) Βέτο Κίνας κατά της Βικιπαίδια - Wipo
https://tinyurl.com/china-blocks-Wiki

9) Θυμός της Wikipedia λόγο βέτο
https://tinyurl.com/Wiki-meta-to-veto

10) ΝΑΤΟ - Αποτελέσματα του google search
https://tinyurl.com/google-NATO-search-results

11) Νατοϊκοί βομβαρδισμοί κατά Γιουγκοσλαβίας
https://tinyurl.com/NATO-VS-Yugoslavia

12) Building Moderate Muslim Networks
https://tinyurl.com/Rand-BMMN

13) Λήμμα «Έγχρωμη επανάσταση» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-epanastasi

14) Λήμμα «Αντιφασιστική δράση» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-antifa

15) Λήμμα «Μεταναστευτικό ζήτημα» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-metanasteftiko

16) Λήμμα «Κλιματική αλλαγή» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-klima

17) Άρθρο 5 Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής
https://tinyurl.com/arthro5-ee

18) Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή - policy-context
https://tinyurl.com/ee-policy-context

19) Αγωγή κατά της NSA
https://tinyurl.com/agwgi-kata-NSA

20) WikiScanner
https://tinyurl.com/WikiScanner

21) Ελληνικό λήμμα «WikiScanner» στην Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-ell-WikiScanner

22) Τι είναι «βαδαλισμός» κατά την Wikipedia
https://tinyurl.com/wiki-arthro-vandalismos

22) Metadepia - Αρχική σελίδα
https://tinyurl.com/Metapedia-homepage


1) Quartz
Reddit is going nuts over Wikipedia’s spending, but it’s doing far better than its competitors
https://qz.com/978416/reddit-is-going-nuts-over-a-post-named-wikipedia-has-cancer/

2) ΑBCnet
Program shows CIA behind Wikipedia entries
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2007-08-16/program-shows-cia-behind-wikipedia-entries/642224

3) Centre for Research on Globalization
America’s Non-Linear Warfare Agenda and “The Right to Resist”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/americas-non-linear-warfare-agenda-and-the-right-to-resist/5382799

4) HBR
Why do so few women edit wikipedia?
https://hbr.org/2016/06/why-do-so-few-women-edit-wikipedia

5) Diablog.eu – Eλληνογερμανικές συναντήσεις
Διαιρεμένες Μνήμες, 1940-1950
https://diablog.eu/el/allgemein-el/diairemenes-mnimes-ekthesi-thessaloniki/

6) Harvard University
Whats wrong with wikipedia
https://usingsources.fas.harvard.edu/whats-wrong-wikipedia

7) Fossbytes
Existence of ECHELON Confirmed, Top-Secret NSA Program for Spying on You
https://fossbytes.com/echelon-project-nsa-confirmed-secret-nsa-spying/

8) Διάλογος Κύπρου
Μικρός... αδελφός
https://dialogos.com.cy/haravgi/mikros-adelfos/

9) Ars Technica
New Snowden docs: GCHQ’s ties to telco gave spies global surveillance reach
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2014/11/new-snowden-docs-gchqs-ties-to-telco-gave-spies-global-surveillance-reach/

10) Sigmalive
Βρετανικές Βάσεις: Tα ιονοσφαιρικά ραντάρ, το ECHELON και η NSA
https://www.sigmalive.com/news/politics/569388/vretanikes-vaseista-ionosfairika-rantar-to-echelon-kai-i-nsa

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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