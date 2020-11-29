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Lt. General Tom McInerney: Why Joe Biden and Associates Need To Be Arrested, Charged and Detained For Treason
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465 views • November 29, 2020
Lt. General Tom McInerney is (to me) presently one of my favorite people in the Truth Community. I only found out about him a few day's before this year's US Election when I heard him interviewed on Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic where he was talking about a censored interview that he had done with Dave Janda talking about the CIA's secret surveillance program called Operation Scoreboard Hammer. McInerney had stated that it was a program developed for the Obama Administration and it worked with both Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems and it could rig Elections. It helped Obama in 2012 and it was suppose to help Hillary in 2016, but Trump out-performed the set algorithms like it did this time as well. This video is from one of General McInerney's latest interviews where he openly states that Joe Biden and his associates should be placed in prison for Treason in their conspiracy to steal the latest US Federal Election. I also include Rick Wiles from TRU News as he discussed his latest intelligence that is predicting a Joe Biden arrest in the upcoming future.
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Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Related videos:
"Lt. General Tom McInerney: The Attempted Steal of Trump's White House - Does Prison Await Joe Biden?"
https://youtu.be/fg42PzHIolI
GOOD NEWS! ACB UPHOLDS CONSTITUTION! SIDNEY RELEASES EVIDENCE IN GA FILING! SUCCESSFUL PA HEARING!
Black Conservative Patriot
https://youtu.be/nlGF29WaKIg
Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney Thanksgiving Update
Michael Yeager
https://youtu.be/_JVlyvQd7Vo
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
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