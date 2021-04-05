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#AlexJonesShow HR2: Globalist Smoking-Gun Document Confirms Vaccine Causes Permanent Brain Damage
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120 views • April 05, 2021
The Alex Jones Show (Hour 2) - Commercial Free - 4-4-21
The accelerated collapse of humanity has begun -- tune into the most censored and demonized program in the world to find out the enemies plan and how to stop them!
U.N. social engineers are desperately trying to divide and conquer humanity along racial, religious, and regional lines so that humanity never discovers their endgame.
Alex Jones breaks down the SPARS 2025-2028 documents (https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-saturday-broadcast-world-shocked-by-spars-2025-2028-document/) that lay out how the globalists will launch a second more severe pandemic to consolidate final power into their world government project, with an even deadlier vaccine in the works to “stop” the crisis they created.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
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The accelerated collapse of humanity has begun -- tune into the most censored and demonized program in the world to find out the enemies plan and how to stop them!
U.N. social engineers are desperately trying to divide and conquer humanity along racial, religious, and regional lines so that humanity never discovers their endgame.
Alex Jones breaks down the SPARS 2025-2028 documents (https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-saturday-broadcast-world-shocked-by-spars-2025-2028-document/) that lay out how the globalists will launch a second more severe pandemic to consolidate final power into their world government project, with an even deadlier vaccine in the works to “stop” the crisis they created.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TheResistance1776
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