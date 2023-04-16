"Stray Dog" (2023 rock song)

Written and Performed by Six Gun Cross
Stray Dog
No more home
Stray Dog
No more cages
In a falling economy
A dog roams the streets
The owner couldn't afford to keep
A friend in need
Stray Dog
No more home
Stray Dog
No more cages
A dog tortured from the start
Has plenty of scars
Master always had a dark heart
A dog had to escape
Stray Dog
Stray Dog
