"Stray Dog" (2023 rock song)
Six Gun Cross
Published Yesterday |

Written and Performed by Six Gun Cross

Stray Dog

No more home

Stray Dog

No more cages


In a falling economy

A dog roams the streets

The owner couldn't afford to keep

A friend in need


Stray Dog

No more home

Stray Dog

No more cages


A dog tortured from the start

Has plenty of scars

Master always had a dark heart

A dog had to escape


Stray Dog

Stray Dog

