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THE GREAT DEBATE: Are Pancakes NATURAL?
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
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110 views • August 26, 2023

This was hilarious. But seriously, we are frenemies debating the world's most important topic. Best Video Compilation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth Note: This video was made mostly just for fun. If you can't have fun with life, you may be missing the point. Nonetheless, this video also provides perspective into Naturosophy which holds: "just because something naturally occurs, does not mean it is natural to exist, and just because something is natural to exist, does not mean it is natural to use." (ex. organ transplants would be natural to use but not natural to exist as in persistence, since we shouldn't NEED to do the transplants unless there is another problem present we aren't looking at; another example would be a poisonous plant, knowing that it may be natural to exist but not natural to use since it is harmful to the nature of humans). Naturosophy defines what is natural as what supports that which has always existed (nature), or what is effortless (ziran and wu-wei, as in Taoism). - #pancake #pancakes #funny #funnyvideo #funnyvideos #hilarious #jokes #joke #debate #debates #unnatural #natural #funniest #funniestvideo #funniestvideos

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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