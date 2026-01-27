WHO THE HELL IS THAT? THE MANY DIFFERENT FACES OF THE ALEX PRETTI SHOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It happened or it didn't....
It don't matter either way!
The Israelis are producing your "reality"
Matter of fact, just like "Antifa" they are likely IDF
There is no doubt, if this actually happened it was an execution
But who is to say it happened? Where are those 2 girls???
WHY have we not heard from them?
I mean crazy people kill a guy I shared the sidewalk with, sprayed me with bear spray, and I think I'd have something to say! They are fictional or in jail
WHO THE HELL IS THAT? THE MANY DIFFERENT FACES OF THE ALEX PRETTI PSYOP!