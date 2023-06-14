Create New Account
The Secret History: Underground Dungeons, Murder, Demonic Visions and the Death of the Roman Empire
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

The Secret History: Underground Dungeons, Murder, Demonic Visions and the Death of the Roman Empire


This video is a tribute to Procopius, his work, and all similar important histories quietly shuffled away or proactively hidden. One can't help but notice countless parallels with the collapse of Rome and our own degenerate, prideful, ignorant and forgetful age, and important related lessons.. let's not turn our heads.


SOURCE:

https://youtu.be/PehCn_3kyw4


LINK:

https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/basis/procop-anec.asp

Keywords
murderundergrounddungeonsthe secret historydemonic visions andthe death ofthe roman empire

