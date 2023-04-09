An Activist from Ukrainian controlled Kherson - Told about the Creation of an Underground Organization 'Russian Kherson', the Purpose of which is the Destruction of Enemy Facilities

An activist from Ukrainian-controlled Kherson told RIA Novosti about the creation of an underground organization "Russian Kherson", the purpose of which is the destruction of enemy facilities
Subtitled (machine)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.