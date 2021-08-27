Are there Natural alternatives to hydroxychloroquine?

In this video I show you How I make quinine and its relationship to Chloroquine.As always do your research and do what is best for you and what ever fits your circumstance.To get Hydroxychloroquine rx please contact americasfrontlinedoctors.orgAlso join me on Sunday the 29th and learn how to get into a whole brain state to take charge of your subconscious- please go here to learn moreJoin me on Sunday the 29th at 9am MST and learn how to get into a whole brain state to stop subconscious stress, unwanted emotions and thoughts that keep you from your life.I will teach you how your body works and how a whole brain state or brain coherence and knowing who to use it can alter your state of being.In a whole brain state you are in alpha waves that give you direct access to your subconscious.Alter your emotion base,your thought lifeand the way you interact in your daily life.To join me send me an email toand I will send you the link to get into the room on Sunday. Put in the subject are of the email Free brain coherence class- so I know to open it. TYSuper easy.I will teach you the concept and we will start to put it into practice and then anyone who wants to work on something after will have an opportunity to work with me in the zoom call on your personal project!!PS- I am still in your tube jail so if you know any one who would be interested in learning this Pease share!! I want to fill the room up!and if you are not sure if you can male it or not please don't email me- only if you are positive you will show up- I appreciate the curtesy!To see that I'm legit, go to my website at mindrewire.com