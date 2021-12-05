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DO YOU BELIEVE IN MAGIC?
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100 views • December 05, 2021
A comprehensive comparison of 2 well known "HIV Positive" cases. Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, and LA Lakers basketball player, Magic Johnson. Why did one go downhill so quickly, and the other one is fine, 30 years later? For a complete list of source material, go to the description box here: https://youtu.be/eb7rtGgadNc
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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