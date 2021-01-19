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ITNJ - International Tribunal for Natural Justice Interviews Dr. Robert O Young Crimes against humanit
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432 views • January 19, 2021
Sacha Stone questions Dr. Young about the quadrillion dollar enterprise at work decimating, culling the human population. Multi-lateral agencies & health agencies appear to have been weaponized and working in collusion against living men and women. Its not a bacterial war, its a systemic poisoning war being used against all of us. Davos controlling the money and politics of the world to get rid of a 3rd of the population. Dr. Young is one of the most targeted individuals by big pharma, having been arrested and tried many times. Use your own judgement. Full session on Commission dot ITNJ website.
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