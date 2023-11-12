Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drink Along w #beerandgear 90: San Tan Brewing River King Lager 4.0/5*
channel image
Beer and Gear
76 Subscribers
5 views
Published 21 hours ago

One from the queueI've been busy but luckily I sample a lot of brews for yous. Here is one that I havent posted till now.

Running 5.7 for the ABV 15 for the IBUs and an SRM best guessed at 6.

A really nice hot weather brew but those will be put away until we track back around to the warmer days.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.

Big 3

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/


Keywords
beermetricfridaybeer-reviewlagerbeerandgearbrewsandviewsdrink-alongsantan-brewingriver-king-lager

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket