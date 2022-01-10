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Unverified FEAR PORN Is Spreading Like Wild Fire, We NEED To Be Better Than This!!
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10 views • January 10, 2022
CANADIANS HAVE RUN OUT OF TIME!!!
https://archive.is/3MIKK
CDC Director Lets It Slip, ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Were Right About Key Point In COVID Deaths [VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/cdc-director-lets-it-slip-conspiracy-theorists-were-right-about-key-point-in-covid-deaths-video/
Provinces could make vaccination mandatory, says federal health minister
https://archive.is/IQQpD
Canada- Are "Vaccines" about to Become Mandatory?
https://archive.is/6sIBF
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https://archive.is/3MIKK
CDC Director Lets It Slip, ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Were Right About Key Point In COVID Deaths [VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/cdc-director-lets-it-slip-conspiracy-theorists-were-right-about-key-point-in-covid-deaths-video/
Provinces could make vaccination mandatory, says federal health minister
https://archive.is/IQQpD
Canada- Are "Vaccines" about to Become Mandatory?
https://archive.is/6sIBF
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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