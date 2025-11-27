BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAX POISONED NFL STAR HAS TESTICULAR CANCER
ChestyP
ChestyP
92 views • 1 day ago

November 25, 2025

**Title:** Alex Singleton was diagnosed with cancer. Then, he played the Raiders

**Source:** ABC News (YouTube)

**URL:** https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=85j4x6hWAy8


*ABC News’ Trevor Ault sits down with the Broncos linebacker to discuss his recent cancer diagnosis.*


---


August 8, 2021**


**Title:** Alex Singleton Confirms Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

**Subtitle:** The veteran LB is back with the first team after his COVID-19 positive test, and confident he still has a place on the team

**Author:** John McMullen

**Source:** Sports Illustrated

**URL:** https://www.siDOTcom/nfl/eagles/onsi/news/alex-singleton-confirms-breakthrough-covid-19-infection


**Article Content:**

PHILADELPHIA - Forced to stay away through the Eagles' first six practices of the summer due to a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, linebacker Alex Singleton kept up with his conditioning with an 11-yard hallway.


“It’s 11 yards,” Singleton smiled prior to Sunday's practice at Lincoln Financial Field on a zoom call when thinking about his makeshift quarantine mini-track. “The wall comes real quick.”


Singleton confirmed that he tested positive for COVID on July 26 despite being fully vaccinated.

