VAX POISONED NFL STAR HAS TESTICULAR CANCER

November 25, 2025
**Title:** Alex Singleton was diagnosed with cancer. Then, he played the Raiders
**Source:** ABC News (YouTube)
**URL:** https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=85j4x6hWAy8
*ABC News’ Trevor Ault sits down with the Broncos linebacker to discuss his recent cancer diagnosis.*
---
August 8, 2021**
**Title:** Alex Singleton Confirms Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection
**Subtitle:** The veteran LB is back with the first team after his COVID-19 positive test, and confident he still has a place on the team
**Author:** John McMullen
**Source:** Sports Illustrated
**URL:** https://www.siDOTcom/nfl/eagles/onsi/news/alex-singleton-confirms-breakthrough-covid-19-infection
**Article Content:**
PHILADELPHIA - Forced to stay away through the Eagles' first six practices of the summer due to a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, linebacker Alex Singleton kept up with his conditioning with an 11-yard hallway.
“It’s 11 yards,” Singleton smiled prior to Sunday's practice at Lincoln Financial Field on a zoom call when thinking about his makeshift quarantine mini-track. “The wall comes real quick.”
Singleton confirmed that he tested positive for COVID on July 26 despite being fully vaccinated.