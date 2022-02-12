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X22 Report A 02. 11. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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30 views • February 12, 2022
Ep. 2700a - [CB] Puts Pressure On El Salvador, Structure Change Coming

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The entire economic system is collapsing on the [CB] and [JB], they believe they are in control but they are not. Inflation will hit the working class people first, they will feel the pain. Fed Chair admits its because the Fed printing this is why we are seeing inflation. [CB] puts more pressure on El Salvador, structure change coming.

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