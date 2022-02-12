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X22 Report A 02. 11. 22.
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30 views • February 12, 2022
Ep. 2700a - [CB] Puts Pressure On El Salvador, Structure Change Coming
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The entire economic system is collapsing on the [CB] and [JB], they believe they are in control but they are not. Inflation will hit the working class people first, they will feel the pain. Fed Chair admits its because the Fed printing this is why we are seeing inflation. [CB] puts more pressure on El Salvador, structure change coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The entire economic system is collapsing on the [CB] and [JB], they believe they are in control but they are not. Inflation will hit the working class people first, they will feel the pain. Fed Chair admits its because the Fed printing this is why we are seeing inflation. [CB] puts more pressure on El Salvador, structure change coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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