ANYONE BELIEVING THAT THE SABOTAGE UPON THE FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE IS ACCIDENTAL 🌉🤤 NOT A CHANCE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published Yesterday

It could be Israel correcting theory bought and paid for administration for fence riding the Israel conflict. Not the first time they have done this, only reason I bring it up. Far from the first time.


VfB habs his 0wn the0ry, in accordance with the above, and it goes thus:


AN ANAGRAM FOR THE CARGO SHIP, MV DALI IS 'I'M VLAD' 🛳🚀💥 CUE THE U.S.S. LIBERTY EVENT


Foreknowledge Of Londonistan Ten Years Prior And Of The Attack Upon The USS Liberty


http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyLies [this is a heckuva long read, but what you see admitted to therein cannot be encapsulated in a couple of paragraphs]

