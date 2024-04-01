ANYONE BELIEVING THAT THE SABOTAGE UPON THE FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE IS ACCIDENTAL 🌉🤤 NOT A CHANCE

It could be Israel correcting theory bought and paid for administration for fence riding the Israel conflict. Not the first time they have done this, only reason I bring it up. Far from the first time.
VfB habs his 0wn the0ry, in accordance with the above, and it goes thus:
AN ANAGRAM FOR THE CARGO SHIP, MV DALI IS 'I'M VLAD' 🛳🚀💥 CUE THE U.S.S. LIBERTY EVENT
Foreknowledge Of Londonistan Ten Years Prior And Of The Attack Upon The USS Liberty
http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyLies [this is a heckuva long read, but what you see admitted to therein cannot be encapsulated in a couple of paragraphs]
