Biden begging for civil war with attacks on conservative Christians
40 views
LifeSiteNews
Published 3 months ago |
On this week's episode of Faith & Reason, the panel discusses Joe Biden's declaration of war on conservative Christians, the upcoming travels of Pope Francis and Chinese Communist leader Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan, and speculation on whether the two will meet and renew the Vatican-China deal.

joe bidenchristian persecutiontraditional christians

