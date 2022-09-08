Biden begging for civil war with attacks on conservative Christians

On this week's episode of Faith & Reason, the panel discusses Joe Biden's declaration of war on conservative Christians, the upcoming travels of Pope Francis and Chinese Communist leader Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan, and speculation on whether the two will meet and renew the Vatican-China deal.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_Ep27_090822

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_Ep27_090822

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten