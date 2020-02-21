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Rising of the Shield Trainer Episode 7: High Seas Battle
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0 view • February 21, 2020
Welcome to the newest episode of Rising of the Shield Trainer! After an unexpected hiatus due to my computer having a mild case of DEATH, we return to our adventures. Today we battle against Gym Leader Nessa, and round 2 of our battle with Bede Motoyasu.
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