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[Oct 6, 2020] Trader Joes Hates Freedom.
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92 views • October 09, 2020
NORWALK CT Trader Joe's throws me out for refusing to wear a mask. 203-656-1414 is the phone number for this particular Trader's Joe's
I was NOT given a ticket The officer was giving me his card as I required him to do,
When the camera was unknowingly off I held my ground that I was not required to give them my ID and that they were requires to give me theirs which they took well. I asked them to show me the law that says I cant come in the store. I also told them that I support the police and highly respect their dedication to upholding the law. They asked me if I didn’t care about the 200k people that have died and I schooled them on the CDC’s numbers and the 94% false positive tests along with the fact that viruses are non living and have never been known to cause disease. I did see some wonder in their eyes but it was at that point they started just saying that they were just following orders. I wanted to to say that blind order followers were the lowest scum on earth but I refrained. I should have said Hitler had a lot of order followers working for him. (True or not it would have been effective)
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With YouTube’s censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.
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I was NOT given a ticket The officer was giving me his card as I required him to do,
When the camera was unknowingly off I held my ground that I was not required to give them my ID and that they were requires to give me theirs which they took well. I asked them to show me the law that says I cant come in the store. I also told them that I support the police and highly respect their dedication to upholding the law. They asked me if I didn’t care about the 200k people that have died and I schooled them on the CDC’s numbers and the 94% false positive tests along with the fact that viruses are non living and have never been known to cause disease. I did see some wonder in their eyes but it was at that point they started just saying that they were just following orders. I wanted to to say that blind order followers were the lowest scum on earth but I refrained. I should have said Hitler had a lot of order followers working for him. (True or not it would have been effective)
*FLAT EARTH SUN MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK APP*
With YouTube’s censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.
The app is a great tool for helping people find relevant videos proving that we don't live on a spinning water ball rocket.
Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness. https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg/videos
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