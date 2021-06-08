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Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 10: The Blueprint
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121 views • June 08, 2021
-COVID VAXX coercion
-Fauci in hot water
-Traumatized by fear
-CDC fakes COVID VAXX efficacy
-Stone Cold Truth
-The Blueprint
Sources:
COVID VACCINE COERCION
https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-vaccine-coercion/
JUSTICE JAB Offenders getting sentences CUT IN HALF if they get Covid vaccine under shock new policy
https://www.thesun.ie/news/7027915/lower-sentences-covid-vaccination-incentive-georgia/
President Biden Tweet
https://twitter.com/potus/status/1392935847863934987?s=21
ON MASKS IN 2020 - PART 8
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6J8BfyqWVzdT/
Ninth Fully Vaccinated Yankee Tests Positive for COVID — What Does That Say About Vaccine Efficacy?
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ninth-fully-vaccinated-yankee-tests-positive-covid/
WOW: Nearly Half of All NIAID and FDA Employees Are Refusing the COVID Vaccines That They’re Pushing on the Rest of Us
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/wow-nearly-half-niaid-fda-employees-refusing-covid-vaccine-according-marks-fauci/
Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made, amid revitalized origins debate
https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/facebook-lifts-ban-posts-claiming-covid-19-man/story?id=77931433
Ralph Baric vid -
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-definition-of-a-bio-weapon/
COVID SCANDALS HIT THE MAINSTREAM
https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-scandals-hit-the-mainstream/
Montell Williams on Doctor O z
https://www.doctoroz.com/episode-playlist-may-12-2021/montel-williams-on-his-covid-19-vaccine-his-battle-with-ptsd-part-1
My Husband Won’t Take His Mask Off—Even for Sex
https://slate.com/human-interest/2021/05/dear-prudence-mask-coronavirus-fear-sex.html
HOW THE CDC WILL “PROVE” COVID-19 VACCINE EFFICACY AGAINST INFECTION & TRANSMISSION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QxvqlJkbfKTQ/
COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough case investigation
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/Information-for-laboratories-COVID-vaccine-breakthrough-case-investigation.pdf
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not) in the room
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 5
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NVE6eNrKBXxK/
Association of State-Issued Mask Mandates and Allowing On-Premises Restaurant Dining with County-Level COVID-19 Case and Death Growth Rates — United States, March 1–December 31, 2020
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7010e3.htm
Texas Reports Zero Coronavirus Deaths For The First Time Since The Pandemic Began
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/05/17/texas-reports-zero-coronavirus-deaths-for-the-first-time-since-the-pandemic-began/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Pfizer CEO says third Covid vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/15/pfizer-ceo-says-third-covid-vaccine-dose-likely-needed-within-12-months.html
Mild Covid-19 Induces Antibody Protection That Could Last a Lifetime: US Researchers
https://in.news.yahoo.com/mild-covid-19-induces-antibody-054600079.html?soc_src=social-sh&;soc_trk=tw&tsrc=twtr
Is this leaked info really Trudeau’s crazy COVID plan for 2021? You decide …
https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-leaked-memo-really-trudeaus-covid-plan-for-2021-you-decide/
Travel and COVID-19
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/travel/current
Soaring Prices, Rotting Crops: Coronavirus Triggers Global Food Crisis
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-global-food-crisis-shortages-11589385615
North Korea food shortage
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/06/03/north-korea-facing-major-food-shortage-could-lead-death-millions/
Meat Shortages and Price Hikes Expected After World's Largest Supplier Is Hacked
https://news.yahoo.com/meat-shortages-price-hikes-expected-190114238.html
-Fauci in hot water
-Traumatized by fear
-CDC fakes COVID VAXX efficacy
-Stone Cold Truth
-The Blueprint
Sources:
COVID VACCINE COERCION
https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-vaccine-coercion/
JUSTICE JAB Offenders getting sentences CUT IN HALF if they get Covid vaccine under shock new policy
https://www.thesun.ie/news/7027915/lower-sentences-covid-vaccination-incentive-georgia/
President Biden Tweet
https://twitter.com/potus/status/1392935847863934987?s=21
ON MASKS IN 2020 - PART 8
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6J8BfyqWVzdT/
Ninth Fully Vaccinated Yankee Tests Positive for COVID — What Does That Say About Vaccine Efficacy?
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ninth-fully-vaccinated-yankee-tests-positive-covid/
WOW: Nearly Half of All NIAID and FDA Employees Are Refusing the COVID Vaccines That They’re Pushing on the Rest of Us
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/wow-nearly-half-niaid-fda-employees-refusing-covid-vaccine-according-marks-fauci/
Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made, amid revitalized origins debate
https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/facebook-lifts-ban-posts-claiming-covid-19-man/story?id=77931433
Ralph Baric vid -
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-definition-of-a-bio-weapon/
COVID SCANDALS HIT THE MAINSTREAM
https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-scandals-hit-the-mainstream/
Montell Williams on Doctor O z
https://www.doctoroz.com/episode-playlist-may-12-2021/montel-williams-on-his-covid-19-vaccine-his-battle-with-ptsd-part-1
My Husband Won’t Take His Mask Off—Even for Sex
https://slate.com/human-interest/2021/05/dear-prudence-mask-coronavirus-fear-sex.html
HOW THE CDC WILL “PROVE” COVID-19 VACCINE EFFICACY AGAINST INFECTION & TRANSMISSION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QxvqlJkbfKTQ/
COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough case investigation
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/Information-for-laboratories-COVID-vaccine-breakthrough-case-investigation.pdf
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not) in the room
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 5
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NVE6eNrKBXxK/
Association of State-Issued Mask Mandates and Allowing On-Premises Restaurant Dining with County-Level COVID-19 Case and Death Growth Rates — United States, March 1–December 31, 2020
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7010e3.htm
Texas Reports Zero Coronavirus Deaths For The First Time Since The Pandemic Began
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/05/17/texas-reports-zero-coronavirus-deaths-for-the-first-time-since-the-pandemic-began/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Pfizer CEO says third Covid vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/15/pfizer-ceo-says-third-covid-vaccine-dose-likely-needed-within-12-months.html
Mild Covid-19 Induces Antibody Protection That Could Last a Lifetime: US Researchers
https://in.news.yahoo.com/mild-covid-19-induces-antibody-054600079.html?soc_src=social-sh&;soc_trk=tw&tsrc=twtr
Is this leaked info really Trudeau’s crazy COVID plan for 2021? You decide …
https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-leaked-memo-really-trudeaus-covid-plan-for-2021-you-decide/
Travel and COVID-19
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/travel/current
Soaring Prices, Rotting Crops: Coronavirus Triggers Global Food Crisis
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-global-food-crisis-shortages-11589385615
North Korea food shortage
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/06/03/north-korea-facing-major-food-shortage-could-lead-death-millions/
Meat Shortages and Price Hikes Expected After World's Largest Supplier Is Hacked
https://news.yahoo.com/meat-shortages-price-hikes-expected-190114238.html
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