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Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 10: The Blueprint
The Punisher of Truth
The Punisher of Truth
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121 views • June 08, 2021
-COVID VAXX coercion
-Fauci in hot water
-Traumatized by fear
-CDC fakes COVID VAXX efficacy
-Stone Cold Truth
-The Blueprint


Sources:

COVID VACCINE COERCION

https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-vaccine-coercion/

JUSTICE JAB Offenders getting sentences CUT IN HALF if they get Covid vaccine under shock new policy

https://www.thesun.ie/news/7027915/lower-sentences-covid-vaccination-incentive-georgia/


President Biden Tweet

https://twitter.com/potus/status/1392935847863934987?s=21

ON MASKS IN 2020 - PART 8

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6J8BfyqWVzdT/

Ninth Fully Vaccinated Yankee Tests Positive for COVID — What Does That Say About Vaccine Efficacy?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ninth-fully-vaccinated-yankee-tests-positive-covid/

WOW: Nearly Half of All NIAID and FDA Employees Are Refusing the COVID Vaccines That They’re Pushing on the Rest of Us

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/wow-nearly-half-niaid-fda-employees-refusing-covid-vaccine-according-marks-fauci/


Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made, amid revitalized origins debate

https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/facebook-lifts-ban-posts-claiming-covid-19-man/story?id=77931433

Ralph Baric vid -

https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-definition-of-a-bio-weapon/

COVID SCANDALS HIT THE MAINSTREAM

https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-scandals-hit-the-mainstream/

Montell Williams on Doctor O z

https://www.doctoroz.com/episode-playlist-may-12-2021/montel-williams-on-his-covid-19-vaccine-his-battle-with-ptsd-part-1

My Husband Won’t Take His Mask Off—Even for Sex

https://slate.com/human-interest/2021/05/dear-prudence-mask-coronavirus-fear-sex.html

HOW THE CDC WILL “PROVE” COVID-19 VACCINE EFFICACY AGAINST INFECTION & TRANSMISSION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QxvqlJkbfKTQ/

COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough case investigation

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/Information-for-laboratories-COVID-vaccine-breakthrough-case-investigation.pdf

COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not) in the room

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext

Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 5

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NVE6eNrKBXxK/

Association of State-Issued Mask Mandates and Allowing On-Premises Restaurant Dining with County-Level COVID-19 Case and Death Growth Rates — United States, March 1–December 31, 2020

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7010e3.htm

Texas Reports Zero Coronavirus Deaths For The First Time Since The Pandemic Began

https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/05/17/texas-reports-zero-coronavirus-deaths-for-the-first-time-since-the-pandemic-began/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

Pfizer CEO says third Covid vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/15/pfizer-ceo-says-third-covid-vaccine-dose-likely-needed-within-12-months.html

Mild Covid-19 Induces Antibody Protection That Could Last a Lifetime: US Researchers

https://in.news.yahoo.com/mild-covid-19-induces-antibody-054600079.html?soc_src=social-sh&;soc_trk=tw&tsrc=twtr

Is this leaked info really Trudeau’s crazy COVID plan for 2021? You decide …

https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-leaked-memo-really-trudeaus-covid-plan-for-2021-you-decide/

Travel and COVID-19

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/travel/current

Soaring Prices, Rotting Crops: Coronavirus Triggers Global Food Crisis

https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-global-food-crisis-shortages-11589385615

North Korea food shortage

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/06/03/north-korea-facing-major-food-shortage-could-lead-death-millions/

Meat Shortages and Price Hikes Expected After World's Largest Supplier Is Hacked

https://news.yahoo.com/meat-shortages-price-hikes-expected-190114238.html
Keywords
cdctruthfaucicoercionglobalist agendacovid vaccines
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