WELL WELL... Whad'Ya Know? GET A LOAD OF THIS!!! The New Smart Grid in Hawaii: JUMPSmartMaui Project - Hitachi Brand Channel FEBRUARY 18, 2015
Due to increasing demands for renewable energy, Hawaii is in need of an advanced Island Smart Grid. According to the Maui Electric Company, renewable energy currently accounts for 21%...

MAUI - JUMP Smart Maui (JSM) Smart City Platform and Network
Document: "Japan - U.S. Collaborative Smart Grid Demonstration Project in Maui Island of Hawaii State: A case study"  https://www.nedo.go.jp/content/100864936.pdf 

nwonew world orderhawaiirothschildrockefellersmart citiesdewkill citiesland grabgreat restglobalist crime syndicatejumpsmart maui

