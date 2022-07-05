FINGERPRINT OF GOD

God's fingerprints are actually everywhere as everything that exists was made by God. (Did not God say): 'LET THERE BE LIGHT'. And we were made in the image of God. For nothing exists that God did not make.

If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this Last Days Ministry and mailing out Bibles, books and the CDs, free water filters & 'THE WARNING'. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT WITHOUT YOUR SUPPORT and YOUR PRAYERS. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money (AS YOU NEED IT), but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this Last Days ministry, for me and Bobbie and 'THE WARNING' that is going out. God Bless You.

https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg

I now offer religious exemption letters for 'work' or for 'school'. If you desire one of these exemption forms state which form you are interested in (FOR WORK) or (FOR SCHOOL) (or both) and for a donation of any amount I will send you your form, this is to cover expenses. Just click the Paypal link and in the comments, area place your FORM request and be sure to include your name and address. Or you can mail in your request. Thank You & God Bless.

See my videos on youtube at:

https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman

Or see my videos at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Here is the new website:

http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org



Thank you for your support and your prayers in this Last Mission for God. You are a blessing to me and Bobbie and we Thank God for sending you to us, and we keep you and yours in our prayers.

WITH MUCH LOVE AND MORE GRACE FROM ABOVE.

You are 'NOT Partners' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! I am still shipping out free water filters to the needy.

* ( I AM TEMP. OUT OF THE CERAMIC FILTERS I USE TO BUILD WATER FILTERS WITH, I SHOULD BE ABLE TO SHIP WATER FILTERS IN ABOUT 10 TO 14 DAYS. CHECK BACK HERE TO SEE IF THEY ARE REPOSTED AS THEN I WILL HAVE THEM BACK IN STOCK & READY TO SHIP).

(ALL PROCEEDS & ALL GIFTS) GO TO PAY FOR FREE Bibles, books, CDs & water filters to those who ask for them. I do NOT take any salary or any perks for my work in the Lord. If you live out of the USA, Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf * Here is the video showing how to assemble these water filters:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K26tz-QsnXE

** Included in each water filter is a KJV Bible, a book titled THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE and a CD titled: THE WARNING. (If these materials offend you PLEASE DO NOT ORDER or REQUEST a FREE Water Filter.)

* Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/

Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834

https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg

God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb