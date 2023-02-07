Create New Account
It's a "two fer" Two suns in the sky. They told us about this in the Movie Star Wars
Feb 7, 2023


Two fer one sale on suns today. Hey all the better to tan with right? I got sunshine...times two...on a cloudy day...


I actually saw this many years ago and was too stupid to really know what I was seeing at that time. I told some people what I saw (fake friends now considered brainwashed idiots) and they laughed and told me I was nuts. Now with what I know, I sometimes wish I did not know. Life was more simple back then. Not better, just simple.


Talk about it being hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk. If you can afford the eggs.

Source: Unknown


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/x6alYh7h5IYT/


2 sunssuncuriousprovocativein the skyat the same time

