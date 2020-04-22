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Bipartisan agreement reached on additional $320B in PPP funding Report
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5 views • April 22, 2020
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., discuss coronavirus cases in their states and point to the bipartisan agreement on the $320 billion in additional funds for the small business loan program.
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