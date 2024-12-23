© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Displaced Family Near The Ocean Setting Up New Dome Tent
روتين أم وسام من غزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAjY1AASTVw&t
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfGaoa_rXJs&t
Installing a new tent in the displacement camps in Gaza. I share with you the reality of our lives in the camps. Your sister, Umm Wissam, from the displacement tents.