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Project Veritas DOJ Secretly Spied on Journalists’ and Security Detail’s
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11 views • April 14, 2022
DOJ Secretly Spied on Journalists’ and Security Detail’s Apple and Google Accounts; Project Veritas Files Motion Demanding Return of Property
Investigating and exposing corruption in both public and private institutions.

BREAKING: DOJ Secretly Spied on Journalists’ and Security Detail’s Apple and Google Accounts; Project Veritas Files Motion Demanding Return of Property
• Apple and Google have come forward to disclose that between November 2020 and March 2021, the Department of Justice issued nine secret subpoenas and warrants to them for the private information of Project Veritas journalists.
• In addition to using Apple and Google to surveil the data of Project Veritas’ journalists, the DOJ also spied on journalists’ security detail, accessing private information about them, as well.
• Documents show the Department of Justice compelled Apple and Google not to disclose that they were providing the individual’s private data to the government.
• In the case of Google, the DOJ accessed individuals’ payment information, MAC address and browsing history, in addition to other personal information.
• Project Veritas’ attorneys filed a motion outlining how the DOJ’s seizures violated the Privacy Protection Act and the Fourth Amendment, in addition to the First Amendment and Common Law Reporter’s Privilege.
[NEW YORK – Apr. 13, 2022] Project Veritas announced today that Apple and Google came forward and provided documents showing that President Biden’s Department of Justice issued nine secret subpoenas to them for multiple Project Veritas journalists’ private information.

The subpoenas and warrants even extended to the journalists’ security detail.
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project veritasjames okeefedoj secretly spied
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