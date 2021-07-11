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Are Transgender Athletes DESTROYING Women’s Sports? YES! [10.07.2021]
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52 views • July 11, 2021
While the debate over whether #transgender #athletes should compete against women doesn't have a clear solution, biological men continue to break female records. Unfair advantage, testosterone levels, and discrimination are some of the factors that prevent a unanimous decision being reached regarding the conditions under which transgender athletes should compete.
Here is the original video from RT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwvZwUam-URkxB7g4USKpg
Transgender athletes are DESTROYING women’s sports | RT Topics [Corrected version]
9,440,679 views Sep 24, 2019
RT - 4.33M subscribers
https://youtu.be/iJe82yniZQo
383 views Jul 10, 2021
Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie
https://youtu.be/FRtgb8JL_pQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKwuWcTIQpjJuxpoti1Tcg
Here is the original video from RT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwvZwUam-URkxB7g4USKpg
Transgender athletes are DESTROYING women’s sports | RT Topics [Corrected version]
9,440,679 views Sep 24, 2019
RT - 4.33M subscribers
https://youtu.be/iJe82yniZQo
383 views Jul 10, 2021
Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie
https://youtu.be/FRtgb8JL_pQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKwuWcTIQpjJuxpoti1Tcg
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