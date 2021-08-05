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RON MOREHEAD 2019: IS BIGFOOT A NEPHILM REMNANT..? Richie From Boston - original #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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100 views • August 05, 2021
I've followed the Nephilm trail with L.A.Marzull, I have listened to all the credible, backed up by pro reports, sighting and then had 2 encounters of my own, and both were with someone else and Once with a dog. There are things we laugh at, things we blow off. But like Ron says these are real and people should want to know if they are a military project gone awry, An interdimensional visitor loosed on us by the likes of Alastair Crowley and jack parsons IE:BABYLON WORKING. Or is this something else. The military has written about them in field manuals and many credible people like Teddy Roosevelt have written about them.
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