Stew Peters: NEVER BEFORE SEEN FOOTAGE! Died Suddenly.

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Stew Peters: HORROR! Woman Suffers EXCRUCIATING PAIN After Second Dose Of Moderna Clot Shot. The shots are destroying the human body!
Nikki Anne Holland joins to detail how the Moderna injection has caused her body to shut down, requiring feeding and tracheal tubes just to survive!
A once active physical therapist is now bed ridden due to the "safe and effective" vaccine!