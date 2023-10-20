Create New Account
Reporters Grill America First Jim Jordan supporters after the morning speakership vote.
Published Yesterday

Reps. Gaetz (R-FL), Good (R-VA), Crane (R-AZ) and Burchett (R-TN) told reporters the 8 Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy are “prepared to accept censure, suspension or removal” from the Republican conference in return for Rep. Jim Jordan being elected speaker.


c-span:

https://x.com/cspan/status/1715409947473625214?s=20



Keywords
congressrinoshouse speaker votejim jordan biddeep state actors

