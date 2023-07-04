Create New Account
[Mar 30, 2016] TFR - 67 - Revolutionary Radio with Steve Moutria: What Does It Mean To Obey YHWH?
Rob Skiba
What does it mean to walk out the Christian life in the light of the Torah – YHWH’s loving instructions to mankind? My guest for this broadcast was Steve Moutria of TorahFamily.org. We had a lively discussion about his time with 119 Ministries and what he is doing now through his new ministry, which aims to teach others what it means for families to walk in obedience to our Heavenly Father’s commandments.

