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JACINDA ARDEN, NZ PRIME MINISTER, ADMITS THE TRUE PURPOSE OF COVID JAB PASSPORTS
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165 views • November 07, 2021
During an interview with the New Zealand Herald, the country's Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden, admits - right off the bat - the purpose of creating a covid-jab / vaccination passport system. She then gas-lights the interviewer by claiming that the passports are about safety and confidence.
How are her statements gas lighting? If there is a virus, then the jab doesn't stop its transmission nor the development of symptoms, and people who seek early treatment have a 95-99% chance of survival. There is minimal to no safety conferred by having these jabs, especially when their effecrtiveness wanes to as low as 3% after several months.
Source: https://twitter.com/Xcell84/status/1435345703505514497
How are her statements gas lighting? If there is a virus, then the jab doesn't stop its transmission nor the development of symptoms, and people who seek early treatment have a 95-99% chance of survival. There is minimal to no safety conferred by having these jabs, especially when their effecrtiveness wanes to as low as 3% after several months.
Source: https://twitter.com/Xcell84/status/1435345703505514497
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