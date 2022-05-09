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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry - May 9th
Russia Truth
Russia Truth
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80 views • May 09, 2022
Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 2 command posts and 1 Ukrainian battery of Grad multiple rocket launchers near Popasnaya, 18 manpower and military equipment concentration areas near Lisichansk, 1 counterbattery radio detection station manufactured in the USA near Zolotoye.

💥Oniks high-precision missiles launched by Bastion coastal missile system near Artsiz, Odessa region, have destroyed Ukrainian helicopters at a bounce platform.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have neutralised 52 manpower and military equipment concentration areas, as well as 1 ammunition depot near Glukhov.

💥Missile troops and artillery units have neutralised 8 command posts, 26 artillery units at their firing positions, as well as 211 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 350 nationalists and the neutralisation of 56 units of military equipment.

◽️In addition, 4 Ukrainian Smerch multiple rocket launchers and 1 launching ramp of S-300 air defence system near Bogodukhov.

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 3 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force: 2 MiG-29 near Iverskoye and Novodonetskoye, Donetsk People's Republic, and 1 Su-25 near Pogonovka, Kharkov region overnight.

▫️3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including one Bayraktar-TB2, have been hit over Snake Island.

▫️In addition, 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down over Balakleya, Shiykovka, Goptovka, Tsupovka, Maliye and Bolshiye Prokhody (Kharkov region), Kamenka (Cherkassy region), Brianka and Adveyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Pavlovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️3 projectiles of Smerch multiple rocket launcher have been intercepted near Izyum and Snezhkovka.

📊In total, 160 aircraft and 118 helicopters, 783 unmanned aerial vehicles, 299 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,949 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 342 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,423 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,769 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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