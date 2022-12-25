BASES2022 Christmas Seminars Peter Paget Intelligence Briefing - 1&2

Former British "Spook", and author of the suppressed "The Welsh Triangle", (circa 1980s) which highlighted UFO events and issues involving the MoD and armed servces in the area. He has redone that book, now effectively re-released in 2020. Paget describes how some of the Greys are made, souless bio robots, for want of a better term and whats involved.

Don't be distracted by illustrative generalisations, listen to the main point,people, we have to Fight for our planet, and we are not doing so.



Here Peter goes back to 9-11 and runs the situation forward to today.

Full briefing, at The Bases Project's closing seminars for 2022.