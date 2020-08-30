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Look at your Face Mask ...
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201 views • August 30, 2020
Look at your Face Mask
Fibers are coming off.
You are breathing them in... Into your lungs!
No matter what type of face mask...
Also the color is fading (do you breathe in that too?)
STOP USING FACE MASKS
STOP ACQUIESCENCE
THINK!!!
Fibers are coming off.
You are breathing them in... Into your lungs!
No matter what type of face mask...
Also the color is fading (do you breathe in that too?)
STOP USING FACE MASKS
STOP ACQUIESCENCE
THINK!!!
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